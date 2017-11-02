Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Scores 20 points in easy victory
Millsap totaled 20 points (6-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two steals across 26 minutes in Wednesday's 129-111 victory over Toronto.
Millsap continued to improve on Wednesday, helping the Nuggets to a comfortable win. After a slow start to the season, he has looked better over the last four games, especially on the defensive end. He is playing an unfamiliar role with his new team, having to become accustomed to being the second or even third option. His assist numbers have also seen an increase lately, likely due to the combination with Nikola Jokic becoming more familiar.
