Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Scores 20 points in Game 2 victory

Millsap mustered 20 points (7-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 114-105 Game 2 win over the Spurs.

Millsap finished with twice as many points as field goal attempts, scoring efficiently while contributing in every statistical category. The 34-year-old forward has settled into a modest role offensively but can clearly still fill it up when the occasion calls for it.