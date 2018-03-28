Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Scores 20 points in loss to Raptors

Millsap scored 20 points (9-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go along with four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 114-110 loss to the Raptors.

Millsap was quite efficient at the offensive end, finishing with his second 20-point outing in the last four. He didn't contribute much on the glass and has now contributed five or fewer boards in four of his last eight games. Some of his production can fluctuate when playing next to the ultra-productive Nikola Jokic, but Millsap remains a useful fantasy option on the majority of nights.