Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Scores 23 points in loss

Millsap had 23 points (9-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and eight rebounds in 31 minutes in a 109-106 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.

Millsap was a dangerous shooter from deep, making a season-high four 3-point attempts on his way to a game-high 23 points. It's been a slow start to the year for the 34-year-old, but he finally found his scoring stroke although his team dropped its first game of the year. Denver plays New Orleans on Thursday.