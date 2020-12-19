Millsap recorded 24 points (9-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block during Friday's 129-96 preseason win over Portland.

Millsap dominated the first half to the point Denver led by 31 once it ended. He would not play in the second half, ending his preseason with averages of 16.7 points and 5.0 rebounds across 21.3 minutes. Millsap will hope to kickstart Denver's season strong in Wednesday's season opener versus Sacramento.