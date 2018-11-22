Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Scores 25 points vs. MIN

Millsap had one of his best games of the season on Wednesday, as he collected 25 points (11-13 FG), five rebounds and five steals in a 104-102 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Despite leaving this game in the second half due to a nasty cut above his eye, Millsap posted one of his best lines of the season. What makes it all the more impressive is the fact that he posted those numbers in just 28 minutes of action, as he was limited due to that laceration. Lines like this make Millsap one of the best power forwards in fantasy basketball and he should continue to be a valuable five-category player with his current role in an elite offense.