Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Scores 36 points in 40 minutes
Millsap scored 36 points (13-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-11 FT), grabbed nine rebounds and dished two assists across 40 minutes Friday in Denver's win over Oklahoma City.
Millsap came up huge for the Nuggets on Friday, pouring in 36 points a season-high, in a game that the Nuggets had to have as they fight for a playoff spot. Injuries have plagued Millsap's first year in Denver, but he has been a valuable fantasy asset in games where he has appeared. The veteran big has adopted a smaller offensive role but that could be a product of not having a chance to fully acclimate to his new situation.
