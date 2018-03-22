Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Scores game-high 22 in Wednesday's rout

Millsap scored 22 points (8-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding eight rebounds, five steals, three assists and a block in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 135-102 win over the Bulls.

Chicago's defense was virtually non-existent in this one, as seven different Denver players scored in double digits while the team as a whole shot 61.4 percent from the floor and 57.1 percent from three-point range. Millsap has only hit for 20 or more points twice in 12 games since returning from his wrist injury, but with the Nuggets now only 1.5 games back of a playoff spot, the veteran forward could be gearing up for a big finish to the season.