Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Scores game-high 22 in Wednesday's rout
Millsap scored 22 points (8-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding eight rebounds, five steals, three assists and a block in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 135-102 win over the Bulls.
Chicago's defense was virtually non-existent in this one, as seven different Denver players scored in double digits while the team as a whole shot 61.4 percent from the floor and 57.1 percent from three-point range. Millsap has only hit for 20 or more points twice in 12 games since returning from his wrist injury, but with the Nuggets now only 1.5 games back of a playoff spot, the veteran forward could be gearing up for a big finish to the season.
More News
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Plays 45 minutes in loss•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Minimally involved in Tuesday's loss•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Blocks three shots in victory•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Continues to rediscover form•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Remains on 28-minute limit Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Fills box score versus Cavs•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...