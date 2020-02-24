Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Scores season-high 25 points

Millsap registered 25 points (9-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 26 minutes during Sunday's 128-116 win over the Timberwolves.

This was a vintage performance for the veteran power forward, as he posted his best scoring output of the season while missing just two shots -- both were three-point attempts. Millsap has moved back to the starting lineup and while he shouldn't post 20-point performance on a nightly basis, there's room for a boost in his overall numbers with a steady increase in his playing time.