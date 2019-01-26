Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Scores team-high 20 points

Millsap posted 20 points (6-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds, three steals and two assists across 22 minutes in Friday's 132-95 win over the Suns.

Millsap bounced back nicely from a dreadful night versus the Jazz and held up the Denver frontcourt after Nikola Jokic was forced to take a seat for a one-game suspension. This was one of Millsap's better performances since returning from a toe injury that sidelined him for eight games. He has yet to return to his typical usage, as he's only seen more than 30 minutes twice over the 13 games since his return.