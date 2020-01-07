Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Scores two points

Millsap had two points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3PT, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block in 24 minutes during Monday's 123-115 win at Atlanta.

Millsap was probable ahead of this game due to a knee issue and while he ended playing 24 minutes, he was far from productive. He has scored in single digits thrice over his last five contests, and his lack of production over the last few weeks -- he averages 10.1 points on 44.8 percent shooting since Dec. 1 -- has hurt his upside moving forward.