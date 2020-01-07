Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Scores two points
Millsap had two points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3PT, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block in 24 minutes during Monday's 123-115 win at Atlanta.
Millsap was probable ahead of this game due to a knee issue and while he ended playing 24 minutes, he was far from productive. He has scored in single digits thrice over his last five contests, and his lack of production over the last few weeks -- he averages 10.1 points on 44.8 percent shooting since Dec. 1 -- has hurt his upside moving forward.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...