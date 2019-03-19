Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Second straight double-double
Millsap scored 12 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding 11 rebounds and five assists in 27 minutes during Monday's 114-105 win over the Celtics.
It's his 12th double-double of the season, half of which have come in the last 13 games. Millsap isn't an involved in the offense as he was in Atlanta, but the 34-year-old forward will still playing a key supporting role in the Nuggets' push for the top seed in the Western Conference.
