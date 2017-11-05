Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Sees 16 minutes in blowout loss

Millsap finished with six points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one assist and one steal across 16 minutes during Saturday's 127-108 loss to the Warriors.

The Warriors jumped out to a 103-76 lead heading into the fourth quarter, so there was seemingly little reason to wind Millsap for the team's next contest. It's hard to take anything away from Saturday's game in regards to Millsap's season, but it's clear coach Michael Malone is not hesitant about pulling his starters once the game gets out of hand.