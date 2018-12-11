Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Set to miss 4-to-6 weeks

Millsap (toe) is expected to be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Millsap suffered the fractured toe during Friday's loss to the Hornets. While Millsap faces an extended absence, the Nuggets will be forced to fill a large hole in their rotation, as the power forward had been averaging just under 27 minutes per game. Trey Lyles is expected to benefit the most from added run while Millsap is out.