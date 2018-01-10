Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Sheds cast, could return near All-Star break

Millsap (wrist) has shed his cast and is targeting a return at some point near the All-Star break, Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports.

It was previously reported that Millsap wasn't expected back before the break and while that will likely still be the case, coach Michael Malone didn't exactly rule out a return earlier. "All reports I get from (Director of Sports Medicine) Steve Short and our medical guys is that not only is the injury and surgery looking like it's going well, and the recovery from that, but I think the conditioning -- he's back on the court doing some basketball-related activities", coach Malone said. "And now with the cast off I think we can even ramp that up more. So, not to get too excited, not to put the cart before the horse, but they said initially that the All-Star Break, before or after, was the timeline and I think he's still on that timeline." It appears Millsap is progressing quicker than expected and the fact that he's already attempting to get his conditioning in order will only speed up the process once he's cleared for full-contact practices. Continue to monitor his status moving forward and for now, it appears Millsap is targeting a date near the All-Star break for a return.