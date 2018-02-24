Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Sheds wrist splint Saturday

Millsap was seen at Nuggets' practice Saturday without the splint he had been wearing on his injured left wrist, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Millsap, who has been sidelined since Nov. 19 following left wrist surgery, is expected to make a return in early-to-mid March. He went through a full practice for the first time since his injury Wednesday, though coach Michael Malone was unwilling to commit to a specific timetable for the forward's return. Regardless, shedding his splint is a big step in the right direction. Once he returns, he'll likely be on a minutes restriction, with his re-integration into the rotation probably meaning fewer minutes for the likes of Wilson Chandler, Mason Plumlee and Trey Lyles. At the moment, it's not quite clear who will take the biggest hit, as coach Malone has been tweaking his rotations since Millsap landed on the shelf.