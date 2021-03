Millsap will move to the bench for Sunday's game against the Hawks, Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports reports.

With Aaron Gordon set to debut for Denver, Millsap will head to the bench as the Nuggets roll with Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. at the forward spots alongside Nikola Jokic. Millsap is coming off of a pair of impressive showings, but the arrival of Gordon means his nightly role will likely take a hit.