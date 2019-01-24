Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Significant downturn in loss
Millsap offered just two points (1-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and five rebounds across 18 minutes in the Nuggets' 114-108 loss to the Jazz on Wednesday.
It was about as forgettable a night as possible for Millsap, who posted his worst shooting performance of the season. That futility led to the veteran equaling a season low in scoring, a sharp contrast to the heater he'd been on in recent games. Millsap had shot 57.1 percent or better in each of the prior four contests, making Wednesday's clunker all the more unexpected. The normally reliable veteran will look to bounce back versus the Suns in a Friday night matchup.
