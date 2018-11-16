Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Solid all-around effort Thursday
Millsap had 18 points (8-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, four steals, and one block in 24 minutes during Thursday's 138-93 victory over the Hawks.
Millsap managed double-figures for the fourth consecutive game Thursday, chipping in with nice across the board production. This game was basically over after about five minutes and so Millsap, along with the other starters, saw reduced playing time. Millsap is far from the player he was during his time in Atlanta but certainly does enough to deserve a standard league roster spot.
