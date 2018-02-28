Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Solid in return to action Tuesday
Millsap (wrist) managed nine points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt) seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 23 minutes in Tuesday's 122-120 loss to the Clippers.
Making his long-awaited return following a 44-game absence, Millsap quickly made an impact. The veteran big man put up a robust number of shots relative to his modest playing time, and he demonstrated the overall fitness of his surgically repaired wrist by banking in a 26-foot three-pointer late in the first quarter. He was also strong and aggressive in the paint, lending credence to the notion that he's at or approximating full health. While head coach Michael Malone figures to up his minutes incrementally over the next few games, it shouldn't be long before Millsap is back with the first unit. That development projects to push either Wilson Chandler or Will Barton to a bench role, although the fact both players have been particularly productive of late figures to make it a difficult call as to which will be the odd man out.
More News
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Available Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Remains game-time call, would face minutes restriction•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Will be game-time call Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Sheds wrist splint Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Goes through full practice Wednesday•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...