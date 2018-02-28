Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Solid in return to action Tuesday

Millsap (wrist) managed nine points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt) seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 23 minutes in Tuesday's 122-120 loss to the Clippers.

Making his long-awaited return following a 44-game absence, Millsap quickly made an impact. The veteran big man put up a robust number of shots relative to his modest playing time, and he demonstrated the overall fitness of his surgically repaired wrist by banking in a 26-foot three-pointer late in the first quarter. He was also strong and aggressive in the paint, lending credence to the notion that he's at or approximating full health. While head coach Michael Malone figures to up his minutes incrementally over the next few games, it shouldn't be long before Millsap is back with the first unit. That development projects to push either Wilson Chandler or Will Barton to a bench role, although the fact both players have been particularly productive of late figures to make it a difficult call as to which will be the odd man out.