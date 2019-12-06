Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Solid in win
Millsap logged 10 points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two blocks as the Nuggets' beat the Knicks 129-92 Thursday.
It was a very balanced night from the Nuggets with nobody scoring more than 17 points. Still, coming off of a 21-point outing against the Lakers on Tuesday, fantasy owners were likely hoping for continued production in a great matchup. Fluctuating offense has become the norm for Millsap --- not exactly what one pictures when envisioning a $30 million dollar man.
