Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Solid performance in return
Millsap posted 18 points (6-9 FG, 6-9 FT), nine rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 116-100 loss against the Warriors.
Millsap has topped the 15-point mark twice in his last five games as a starter, but he has been held to single-scoring efforts in the other three games during that span. His days as a double-double threat are over, but the veteran remains a valuable option as long as he remains in the starting lineup.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...