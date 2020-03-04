Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Solid performance in return

Millsap posted 18 points (6-9 FG, 6-9 FT), nine rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 116-100 loss against the Warriors.

Millsap has topped the 15-point mark twice in his last five games as a starter, but he has been held to single-scoring efforts in the other three games during that span. His days as a double-double threat are over, but the veteran remains a valuable option as long as he remains in the starting lineup.