Millsap finished with 17 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 111-105 victory over the Clippers.

Millsap scored 14 of his 17 points during the third quarter as the Nuggets came roaring back, erasing a 16 point deficit. Despite starting, Millsap has seen his playing time reduce in recent times, affording more opportunities to Michael Porter Jr. and Jerami Grant. He is not able to put up the numbers he used to but still provides a veteran presence on a young Nuggets squad and that can't be overlooked as they continue to keep their finals dreams alive.