Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Starting Wednesday

Millsap will start Wednesday's game against the Kings, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.

Millsap returned from a three-game absence due to an ankle injury Monday, scoring nine points and grabbing 10 rebounds in 20 minutes of run. He figures to see a usual workload and can be expected to approach his season-averages of 11.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 25.6 minutes.