Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Starts and logs 27 minutes in win
Millsap produced 15 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, four steals, an assist and a blocked shot in 27 minutes during Friday's 108-102 win over the Grizzlies.
So much for the extended minutes restriction for Millsap, who stepped into the starting lineup on Friday and looked like his old self, stuffing his stat line in several categories. Although Will Barton was relegated to the bench, it appears that Wilson Chandler is seeing the biggest downswing since Millsap's return. Either way, Millsap has the starting job and will likely see 30 or more minutes of playing time in the coming week.
