Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Still mulling treatment options

Millsap is still mulling his treatment options for the torn ligament in his wrist and hasn't settled on surgery quite yet, Chris Mannix of Yahoo! Sports reports.

It was reported on Tuesday that Millsap was going to undergo surgery and could potentially miss up to three months, though it sounds like nothing is official there and he's now weighing his options. While there's certainly a chance he does eventually undergo surgery, it appears he'll at least consider some sort of alternate treatment, though it's unclear when a final decision will be made or how that changes his timetable for a return. Either way, Millsap will still be out for the foreseeable future, which means Kenneth Faried should start at power forward, while guys like Juancho Hernangomez, Trey Lyles and Will Barton should all also benefit.