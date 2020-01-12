Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Still out Sunday
Millsap (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.
Millsap will miss his third straight game due to what the Nuggets have described as a left knee contusion/sprain. Per T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com, coach Mike Malone recently suggested Millsap could receive some extended time off to rest the injury, so don't be surprised if more absences are on tap for the veteran forward. Jerami Grant should be the primary beneficiary of added minutes for however long Millsap is sidelined.
