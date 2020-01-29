Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Still out Thursday
Millsap (knee) will not play Thursday against the Jazz, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.
Millsap is still nursing a bruised left knee and will miss a 12th straight game as a result. The Nuggets have yet to provide an updated timetable for Millsap's return, though his next chance to take the court will come Friday in Milwaukee.
