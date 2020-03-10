Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Strong double-double
Millsap supplied 20 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and a steal in 21 minutes during Monday's 109-95 victory over the Bucks.
Logging his first 20-10 game and fifth double-double on the season, Millsap scored 15 of his points in the first half. He has fallen well behind Jerami Grant in playing time, but on a night where Nikola Jokic (4-13 FG) struggled offensively, there was room for both to produce. Millsap remains a volatile contributor in a crowded offense.
