Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Strong numbers in preseason win
Millsap tallied 13 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and two steals across 20 minutes in the Nuggets' 111-91 preseason win over the Clippers on Thursday.
Millsap led the first unit in scoring and checked in second to only Malik Beasley in that category on the night. The veteran forward will reprise his frontcourt partnership with Nikola Jokic for a third straight season, as the Nuggets exercised a $30 million team option for the upcoming season despite Millsap putting up his lowest scoring average (12.6 points) since the 2009-10 campaign last season. However, that downturn was primarily due to a dip in offensive usage, as Millsap's 9.5 shot attempts per contest were also his lowest figure in that category this decade.
More News
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Staying in Denver•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Well-rounded line in loss•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Rock-solid effort in win•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Double-doubles in OT loss•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Continues to provide value in loss•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Impactful performance Monday•
-
2019 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.