Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Strong numbers in preseason win

Millsap tallied 13 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and two steals across 20 minutes in the Nuggets' 111-91 preseason win over the Clippers on Thursday.

Millsap led the first unit in scoring and checked in second to only Malik Beasley in that category on the night. The veteran forward will reprise his frontcourt partnership with Nikola Jokic for a third straight season, as the Nuggets exercised a $30 million team option for the upcoming season despite Millsap putting up his lowest scoring average (12.6 points) since the 2009-10 campaign last season. However, that downturn was primarily due to a dip in offensive usage, as Millsap's 9.5 shot attempts per contest were also his lowest figure in that category this decade.