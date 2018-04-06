Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Struggles with shot Thursday
Millsap supplied 12 points (3-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-9 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block across 33 minutes in Thursday's 100-96 win over the Timberwolves.
Millsap made up for his poorest shooting night since March 23 with a solid effort from the charity stripe, which allowed him to claw his way to his sixth straight double-digit scoring effort. The 12-year veteran continues to offer strong work on the boards, as well, hauling in between seven and 13 rebounds in eight of the last 10 games. With the Nuggets on the verge of climbing back into the Western Conference playoff picture, Millsap should remain an integral part of the push for the remaining three games of the regular season.
