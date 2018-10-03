Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Struggles with shot Tuesday
Millsap posted three points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 113-111 preseason win over the Lakers.
Millsap has struggled shooting through two preseason contests, averaging just 4.5 points on 20.0 percent across 21.9 minutes. He's played well on defense, however, recording 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest. Millsap will look to have a healthy season after playing only 38 games last year due to a wrist injury.
