Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Takes back starting job
Millsap moved into the starting five and played 27 minutes Friday in the Nuggets' 113-101 loss to the Thunder. He finished with two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one block.
After missing 16 consecutive games with a left knee injury, Millsap was eased back into the Nuggets' frontcourt mix as a bench player shortly before the All-Star break. The week-long respite before the Nuggets opened their second-half schedule apparently made coach Michael Malone more comfortable with where Millsap stood on the health front, as the 35-year-old took back his usual starting role and played six more minutes than Jerami Grant, who had been working on the top unit in Millsap's stead. Millsap couldn't capitalize on the boost in playing time, but the veteran had looked solid in his first three games back in action before Friday, averaging 14.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 19.0 minutes. Look for Denver to stick with Millsap in the starting lineup moving forward.
