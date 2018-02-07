Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Targeting early-to-mid March return
Millsap (wrist) is expected to make a return in early-to-mid March, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Millsap has been sidelined since Nov. 20 as a result of left wrist surgery. He's been progressing well in his recovery, notably dribbling and passing with his left hand. Still, he'll be out past the All-Star break and may not return until mid-March. In the meantime, Wilson Chandler, Trey Lyles, Mason Plumlee and Darrell Arthur will all likely continue seeing expanded roles.
