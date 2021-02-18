Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said the team is still waiting for more clarity on the test results for Millsap's sprained left knee before determining a timeline for the big man's return, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.

Millsap suffered the knee injury in Sunday's win over the Lakers in Denver, but he still joined the Nuggets for the start of their five-game road trip this week. He ended up getting examined by doctors in Boston on Tuesday, the same day the Nuggets took a 112-99 loss to the Celtics. Millsap then proceeded to sit out Wednesday's two-point loss to the Warriors, and at this stage, he appears likely to miss a third game Friday in Cleveland. The Nuggets could elect to send Millsap back to Denver for further rest if his test results reveal that his knee injury is more than a day-to-day concern.