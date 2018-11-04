Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Third consecutive strong effort
Millsap had 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, three steals, and two assists in 23 minutes during Saturday's 103-88 victory over Utah.
Millsap only played 23 minutes Saturday but still managed to put up decent production in that time. Millsap is on the wrong side of 30 and while he is not the player he was in Atlanta, he continues to be somewhat productive albeit with less consistency. He remains a hold in standard formats but is more of a mid to late round asset at this stage in his career.
