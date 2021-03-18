Millsap scored eight points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt) with four assists, three rebounds, three steals and one block in a 129-104 victory over the Hornets on Wednesday.

Millsap didn't play in the fourth quarter thanks to a commanding lead for Denver, but he was able to rack up the defensive stats in his 20 minutes of action. The veteran forward is averaging 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks in his first four games after the All-Star break. He doesn't offer much fantasy value to managers outside of his defensive contributions.