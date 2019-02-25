Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Ties season high in boards
Millsap scored 21 points (8-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-6 FT) while adding 16 rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks in 32 minutes during Sunday's 123-96 win over the Clippers.
He and Nikola Jokic simply overwhelmed the thin Clippers frontcourt, and Millsap's 16 boards tied his season high en route to his third straight double-double. The veteran forward has had a tough year, but he appears to be finding his old form just in time for the Nuggets' playoff push as they try to keep pace with the Warriors at the top of the Western Conference standings.
