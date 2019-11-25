Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Ties season high in scoring
Millsap tallied 23 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-5 FT) and five rebounds in Sunday's 116-104 win over the Suns.
Millsap didn't make the impact in the defensive categories like he typically does, but fantasy managers should be satisfied enough with the scoring haul, which matched a season best. The perfect showing from the free-throw line in particular was impressive, and Millsap's efficiency in that area has been a pleasant surprise in the early going. The career 73.6 percent free-throw shooter is converting at an 88.7 percent clip this season.
