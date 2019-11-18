Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Ties season-high mark in points
Millsap had 23 points (8-11 FG, 2-3 3PT, 5-6 FT), five steals, three rebounds and one assist in 20 minutes during Sunday's 131-114 win at Memphis.
Millsap registered his third-lowest minute total of the season, but he still managed to tied his best scoring output of the campaign while also adding a season-high mark in steals. The veteran power forward has scored 10 or more points in each of his last six games, and he will aim to extend that great scoring run Wednesday at home against the Rockets.
