Nuggets' Paul Millsap: To miss Sunday
Millsap (knee) won't play in Sunday's game against Indiana, Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports.
Millsap will remain out for a sixth consecutive game as he continues to battle through a left knee bruise. Look for Jerami Grant to continue to start until Millsap's able to return.
