Nuggets' Paul Millsap: To miss three months following surgery
Millsap underwent surgery on his left wrist Sunday and is expected to be out for three months, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
While the Nuggets were still mulling options for the injured All-Star, the expectation was always that Millsap would end up having surgery to repair the torn ligament in his left wrist. The timetables leaves Millsap sidelined likely until late March, and in his absence, Kenneth Faried, who started in Friday's win over the Grizzlies, likely becomes a fixture in the starting five, while both Juan Hernangomez and Trey Lyles see extended frontcourt minutes off the bench.
