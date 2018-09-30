Nuggets' Paul Millsap: To see around 15 minutes Sunday
Millsap is expected to be limited to around 15 minutes during Sunday's preseason matchup with the Lakers, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
Head coach Michael Malone indicated he'd play his starters around 20 minutes, but said Millsap is only going to play roughly 15 minutes because he's a veteran and doesn't necessarily need the extra reps. As a result, those playing DFS contests may want to avoid Millsap considering the limited workload. All that said, Millsap should be good to go for the regular season and is no longer dealing with any of the wrist issues that plagued him last season.
