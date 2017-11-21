Nuggets' Paul Millsap: To undergo wrist surgery, out indefinitely

Millsap is slated to undergo surgery on his left wrist and will be sidelined indefinitely, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.

Despite an X-ray coming back negative on Monday, Millsap went ahead and scheduled a follow-up meeting with Nuggets doctors Tuesday, where it was decided it's in his best interest to undergo surgery on the wrist. The extent of the surgery is unclear at this point in time and the Nuggets aren't offering any sort of timetable for a return, so Millsap is going to be considered out indefinitely for the time being. A more concrete target date will likely be released following the surgery, but it wouldn't be surprising if he missed at least a month or two of action. Guys like Kenneth Faried, Juan Hernangomez and Trey Lyles should help cover his minutes, with Faried the likely starter moving forward. That said, Wilson Chandler has played some power forward in the past, so the Nuggets could experiment with him at the position as well, which could mean more Will Barton at small forward.