Millsap ended with 18 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 126-95 victory over Portland.

Millsap turned in what could easily be his best performance of the season in the victory. He is slated to mirror what he did last season, a fact that has certainly not been overlooked by savvy fantasy managers. Based on what we know, he is likely to flirt with top-100 numbers at best this season, making him a late-round guy in standard formats.