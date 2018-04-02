Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Vintage performance in crucial victory
Millsap had 26 points (10-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 39 minutes during Sunday's 128-125 victory over the Bucks.
Millsap backed up his previous outing with another vintage display Sunday. Millsap has raised his game to another level over the past couple of weeks, looking more like the player the Nuggets had been hoping for. The Nuggets need to basically win every game from here out and Millsap is going to be a big part of their playoff push.
More News
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Scores 36 points in 40 minutes•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Scores 20 points in loss to Raptors•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Scores 16 points in Monday's loss•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Limited to two points in Friday's win•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Available to play Friday•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Questionable Friday with illness•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...