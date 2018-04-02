Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Vintage performance in crucial victory

Millsap had 26 points (10-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 39 minutes during Sunday's 128-125 victory over the Bucks.

Millsap backed up his previous outing with another vintage display Sunday. Millsap has raised his game to another level over the past couple of weeks, looking more like the player the Nuggets had been hoping for. The Nuggets need to basically win every game from here out and Millsap is going to be a big part of their playoff push.