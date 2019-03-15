Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Vintage performance Thursday
Millsap ended with 33 points (14-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 36 minutes during Thursday's 100-99 victory over the Mavericks.
Millsap turned back the clock Thursday, leading all scorers with 33 points on 14-of-19 shooting. It was his highest scoring night of the season and was certainly timely with many of his teammates struggling on the offensive end. Millsap is not the fantasy stud he once was but is still a very serviceable standard league option and should be rostered in all competitive formats.
