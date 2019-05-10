Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Well-rounded line in loss
Millsap managed 17 points (4-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block across 39 minutes during the Nuggets' 119-108 loss to the Trail Blazers in Game 6 of their Western Conference semifinal-round playoff series Thursday.
Millsap was far from efficient from the floor, but a perfect showing from the charity stripe served to prop up his final line significantly. The veteran big had been very sharp in the first five games of the series, shooting 56.3 percent or better in four of those contests. The Game 6 clunker aside, Millsap remains one of the most reliable fantasy assets on the Nuggets and will look to maximize his opportunities in Sunday's decisive Game 7 on his Pepsi Center home floor.
More News
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Rock-solid effort in win•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Double-doubles in OT loss•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Continues to provide value in loss•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Impactful performance Monday•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Scores 20 points in Game 2 victory•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...