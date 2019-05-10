Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Well-rounded line in loss

Millsap managed 17 points (4-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block across 39 minutes during the Nuggets' 119-108 loss to the Trail Blazers in Game 6 of their Western Conference semifinal-round playoff series Thursday.

Millsap was far from efficient from the floor, but a perfect showing from the charity stripe served to prop up his final line significantly. The veteran big had been very sharp in the first five games of the series, shooting 56.3 percent or better in four of those contests. The Game 6 clunker aside, Millsap remains one of the most reliable fantasy assets on the Nuggets and will look to maximize his opportunities in Sunday's decisive Game 7 on his Pepsi Center home floor.