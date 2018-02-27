Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Will be game-time call Tuesday

Millsap (wrist) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's tilt against the Clippers, Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports.

Millsap, who has missed the past 44 games after undergoing wrist surgery, was originally listed as questionable for the contest, so this news mostly re-affirms that. More information on his availability should arrive as the team continues to ramp up their activity leading up to tip-off. If he returns Tuesday, he'll likely be on some sort of minutes restriction. His re-integration into the rotation could mean a dip in workload for the likes of Mason Plumlee, Wilson Chandler and Trey Lyles.