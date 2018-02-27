Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Will be game-time call Tuesday
Millsap (wrist) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's tilt against the Clippers, Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports.
Millsap, who has missed the past 44 games after undergoing wrist surgery, was originally listed as questionable for the contest, so this news mostly re-affirms that. More information on his availability should arrive as the team continues to ramp up their activity leading up to tip-off. If he returns Tuesday, he'll likely be on some sort of minutes restriction. His re-integration into the rotation could mean a dip in workload for the likes of Mason Plumlee, Wilson Chandler and Trey Lyles.
More News
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Sheds wrist splint Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Goes through full practice Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Targeting early-to-mid March return•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Ahead of schedule in recovery•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Progresses to dribbling, passing•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...