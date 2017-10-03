Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Will be rested Wednesday
Millsap will be held out of Wednesday's preseason game against the Nuggets to rest, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
Millsap saw his first action in a Nuggets uniform in Monday's exhibition opener, but he'll be rested Wednesday in an effort to preserve him for the regular season. Expect either Darrell Arthur, Kenneth Faried of Juancho Hernangomez to fill in at power forward.
