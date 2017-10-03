Play

Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Will be rested Wednesday

Millsap will be held out of Wednesday's preseason game against the Nuggets to rest, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Millsap saw his first action in a Nuggets uniform in Monday's exhibition opener, but he'll be rested Wednesday in an effort to preserve him for the regular season. Expect either Darrell Arthur, Kenneth Faried of Juancho Hernangomez to fill in at power forward.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball